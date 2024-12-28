Open Extended Reactions

Star New Zealand Breakers guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright has copped a five-match NBL ban for pushing over a match official during a mid-game melee.

The American import fronted the league's single-member tribunal on Saturday, and his charge of "grabbing, pushing or mishandling a game official" was upheld.

As it stands, Jackson-Cartwright will miss games against the Taipans, Wildcats, Bullets, Hawks, and Melbourne United.

If the Breakers choose to appeal the single-member tribunal's finding, then the case will be heard by a full-member tribunal.

Jackson-Cartwright is NZ's best player, with his average of 19.9 points per game across 18 matches this season highlighting his importance.

His upcoming absence will be a bitter blow to the Breakers' hopes of getting back into the finals mix following an eight-game losing run.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright is restrained by the referees after an altercation with Reuben Te Rangi. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

They are second bottom on the table with a 7-11 record.

The NBL's game review panel launched an investigation into Jackson-Cartwright and Tasmania forward Reuben Te Rangi on Thursday following the JackJumpers' win on Christmas Day.

Tensions boiled over in the fourth quarter after Te Rangi pushed Jackson-Cartwright during a stoppage in play.

Jackson-Cartwright fired back at the New Zealander, shoving a referee as the match official ran in to help break the teams apart.

Jackson-Cartwright then grappled with a second match official who attempted to restrain him, pushing him away after the pair became interlocked.

Neither player was ejected for their role in the conflict but Te Rangi received an unsportsmanlike foul and Jackson-Cartwright a technical foul.

Te Rangi has since been charged with unduly rough play, and he can accept a one-match suspension and a $1550 fine with an early guilty plea.

His actions were deemed as intentional, medium impact and body contact.

NZ will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Taipans in Cairns.