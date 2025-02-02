Phoenix overcome scare to beat Harrell-inspired 36ers

Cam Oliver climbs the ladder and throws down the impressive alley-oop for the Sydney Kings. (0:20)

South East Melbourne have coughed up a 23-point lead before producing some late heroics to secure a thrilling 105-99 NBL win over the Adelaide 36ers.

The Phoenix led 66-43 early in the third term of Sunday's clash at John Cain Arena, and still led 75-54 midway through that quarter.

But a stunning 19-0 run inspired by Montrezl Harrell (25 points, 11 rebounds) helped close the margin to two points by three-quarter time, and Adelaide surged to a five-point lead early in the last term.

The Phoenix hit back to take the lead, but Adelaide looked set to level the scores with 20 seconds to go when Lat Mayen drove to the hoop.

An expertly timed block from Joe Wieskamp denied Mayen, and Wieskamp put the cherry on top by sprinting down the court and receiving a pass to score the sealing basket.

Nathan Sobey fires off a pass under pressure. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

The win lifted the Phoenix (16-12) to fourth, just one win behind the Perth Wildcats (17-11).

Adelaide (13-15) remain sixth, with their loss keeping the play-in hopes of Tasmania (12-16) alive.

Nathan Sobey top-scored for the Phoenix with 26 points, while Owen Foxwell shot 5-of-9 from the perimeter on the way to 22 points.

Matt Hurt was also influential with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Harrell was simply unstoppable during Adelaide's second-half surge, while the 36ers were also well served by Kendric Davis (23 points) and Jason Cadee (15 points).

"We made it way too difficult to ourselves. I thought for the most part we dominated the game," Phoenix coach Josh King said.

"It was too close for comfort and probably shouldn't have been that close.

"Hopefully we can not let this happen again. Hopefully tonight we learned our lesson.

"I'm proud of the team for finding a way to win the game."

Extra security was called to the Adelaide bench in the first quarter after a couple of fans started baiting Harrell, who was quick to voice his displeasure.

It came after Harrell was suspended for three games earlier this season after being involved in a physical confrontation with Melbourne United fans at the same arena.

There was no such entanglement this time, with the fans quickly promising to behave themselves.

Sobey scored 11 points in the opening term to give the Phoenix a 30-23 lead at the first break.

Adelaide didn't tally a single offensive rebound in the first half, while the Phoenix feasted with 12 of their own to take a 61-43 lead into half-time.

The 36ers finally flicked a switch early in the third quarter, with Harrell's work in the paint and the potency of Davis sparking an epic run taking Adelaide to the lead in the last quarter.

Sobey's three-pointer with three minutes left proved a key turning point, with the Phoenix holding their nerve when it mattered most.

"It was a really tough ending for me and our group, but I think there's a ton of positives and teaching moments there," Adelaide coach Mike Wells said.

"I thought we took some real strides forward on both sides of the ball."