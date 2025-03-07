More than just basketball: Abbey Wehrung on grief, family, and Spirit

Isadora Mcleay and Brittany Mitchell discuss how male athletes in Australia can help promote women's sport, as seen by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. (1:27)

How do players show their teammates they have their back?

It can be during the grind of preseason, being vulnerable in team bonding exercises or on the court in the trenches of a game.

For the Bendigo Spirit, it was through wrapping their arms around one of their own, Abbey Wehrung, when she needed them most, when her grandmother Carmen passed away at the start of this WNBL season.

The team travelled to Horsham, in country Victoria to attend her funeral and support Wehrung.

"It meant so much. I feel so supported at Bendigo, they just get it, they know that life is hard and they help me. They really care, it's more than just basketball," Wehrung tells ESPN.

The 29-year-old guard, currently chasing her first championship with the Spirit in a Grand Final series with Townsville that they lead 1-0, has experienced more tragedy than most and more than anyone should.

Her father Duane died of cancer when she was just 9 years old.

Abbey Wehrung has experienced plenty of grief in her young life: "When you lose someone, it feels like your world stops but everyone else’s keeps going." Supplied

Wehrung's parents met teaching at Mowbray College, where their children Daniel, Nathan, and Abbey would go on attend.

His loss brought their tight-knit family, led by mother Kerryn, even closer.

In 2020, Kerryn also died, suddenly and unexpectedly, of cancer.

Devastating for Wehrung, it was also an indescribable loss for Carmen, farewelling her daughter on the family property at an unprecedented time when funerals could have just 50 attendees during Victoria's Covid lockdown.

Carmen's death last November trigged a familiar wave of emotion.

"I don't think grief is normalised," Wehrung explains.

"When you lose someone, it feels like your world stops but everyone else's keeps going. It felt like that even more so when we came out of lockdown because it felt like people were so happy to be back to normal but our normal was now so different.

"It is important people can see and hear others who are going through grief but also know that there is peace and happiness and of course sad moments but really good, special moments too."

Family is never far from Wehrung's mind.

Memories of her mum's recognisable clapping at games -- "The whole team would go 'Oh there's Kez!' -- and phone calls from Granny, after games, win, lose or overtime, are cherished.

"Before games they always pop into my head, I reflect a lot on my life all the time. Driving, I spend a lot of time in the car (travelling an hour between her property and Bendigo) and I feel like when you're grieving you are constantly reflecting," Wehrung adds.

"Obviously, I wouldn't be here without them but I'm just so grateful for the avenues, opportunities and support they gave me to be able to do this."

In 2023, the Spirit allowed Wehrung time away from preseason training to ride 260km on her horse through regional Victoria for 12 days on The Big Adventure raising $34,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"When we lost mum, it felt like because we were older we could understand the depth of her loss when she was grieving for Dad, trying to figure out life and raise three kids," she said.

"She was amazing. She was so strong."

In a season that began with heartbreaking loss, Wehrung also suffered a concussion which sidelined her for a handful of games to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

She'd return to the court and make an immediate impact on the ladder-leading Bendigo, a spark plug off the bench, bringing energy, tough defence, and her trademark corner triple.

She earned recognition for her role by winning the WNBL's Sixth Woman of the Year award last month.

"I think I just try to be a menace defensively and my teammates find me open. Obviously, we're a powerhouse of a team and defensively, Sami (Whitcomb), Veronica (Burton), Kelsey (Griffin) and Tolo (Marianna Tolo) get a lot of attention so I find myself open and just try and knock down shots," she says.

After missing the start of the season through concussion, she earned recognition for her role off the bench by winning the WNBL’s Sixth Woman of the Year award last month. Adam Trafford/Getty Images

"I flew to Townsville (to play in Round 3) a few days after Granny passed away, I remember just sitting at home super sad but I knew I had to go and do something. It was definitely hard but basketball has been a constant and the people and the culture make up the special moments."

And while her parents and Granny couldn't be in the room as she walked on stage to receive her award, Wehrung does believe they are always with her in spirit. This current Grand Final series included.

"I know they'd be so, so proud not just the basketball but how I'm living my life and that makes me happy but it's also really hard and sad that they aren't here. They miss birthdays, missed my brother's wedding and the big and special things.

"It's not fair but it's life unfortunately."

Wehrung honours them every day.

Firstly, by taking care of her home, the sanctum her parents created for their family, and continuing her mum's love of animals. Wehrung has 37. For the record, that's 14 chickens, 11 horses, 5 dogs, 4 cats, 2 sheep, and a goat.

And how she represents herself, her family, and the Spirit.

"Watching mum gave me a lot of perspective, we have one life and it can be taken away at any time and I don't want to waste it being sad.

"Both my parents died before they were 60 and I'm nearly 30. I just want to live my life to the absolute max, be as happy as I can be.

"I want to find joy in every moment possible, be kind and that drives me to be the person that I am."

Game 2 of the WNBL Grand Final series is on Sunday, with Townsville at home to Bendigo.