Sixers out as Phoenix comeback books NBL Playoffs spot

South East Melbourne overcame the lowest-scoring half in franchise history and a massive deficit to advance to the NBL Playoffs with an 85-75 win over Adelaide.

The Phoenix trailed by 20 points just before halftime at John Cain Arena on Sunday, repeatedly hurting their own chances with poor shooting.

Matt Kenyon of the Phoenix Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

But Matt Hurt exploded in the second half to spearhead an irresistible fightback - the biggest of the NBL season - with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Ben Ayre (17 points) provided a huge spark off the bench and Owen Foxwell helped limit Sixers superstar Kendric Davis after the main break.

The Phoenix's comeback win set up a best-of-three Playoff series against top seeds Illawarra, with a place in the Championship Series on the line.

"These guys never stop fighting. I'm so proud of them," Hurt said.

"Down 19 (at halftime), we had no energy, we had no lift.

Angus Glover throws it down for the Phoenix. Photo by Jessica Peterson

"I take responsibility for that and I'm just glad we got the win because not many teams get to do it like that."

A lot of what Adelaide did right in the first half - especially their hard-nosed defence - deserted them when it mattered.

Davis (26 points, six assists) and Montrezl Harrell (17 points, 14 rebounds) had put the Sixers firmly in control early in the piece.

But it descended into a blame game on the visitors' bench as their lead unravelled, ending their season in the process.

Both sides were guilty of horror shooting early in the game as Angus Glover nailed the only triple of the first period.

The Phoenix were 22 per cent from the field and 1-of-10 from long range, with Adelaide at 35 per cent and 0-of-6 from three-point land.

The Sixers came out firing with a 13-0 start to the second term, sending the lead well into double figures as the hosts' shooting woes continued.

It ballooned to 20 before halftime and the Sixers led 45-26 at the main break following a half-court buzzer-beater from Davis.

Hurt threw punches back during the third period and the massive margin was overturned early in the fourth as the Phoenix rode momentum with a raucous home crowd behind them.

Adelaide's loss ended the career of retiring guard Jason Cadee after 15 years in the league.