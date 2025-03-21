Hawks owner proposes hostile takeover of NBL

The Illawarra Hawks have once again marched into John Cain Arena and stolen victory from Melbourne United, forcing a decider. (1:36)

Illawarra Hawks owner Jared Novelly has deployed a hostile takeover of Australia's National Basketball League [NBL] in an attempt to oust current league owner Larry Kestelman.

In an email sent to nine other team owners on the evening of Thursday, March 20, Novelly informs his counterparts that he would be filing "multiple actions" against NBLCo by the end of the month, with an attached draft term sheet proposing Kestelman sell all his shares equally (10%) among the league's 10 teams.

"I am taking one last shot to try to allow the current ownership to leave peacefully while saving face and reputation," Novelly opened with in his email, which was obtained by ESPN.

The email was sent to Brisbane Bullets owner Jason Levien, Perth Wildcats owner Mark Arena, outgoing New Zealand Breakers owner Matt Walsh, Kings owner Robyn Denholm, South East Melbourne Phoenix owner Romie Chaudhari, Sydney Kings minority owner Paul Smith, Melbourne United owner Chris Moore, United Chairperson Mike Symons, and Cairns Taipans president Troy Stone.

"I apologize if this initiative offends you," Novelly continues. "That is very far from my intent, but I'm not willing to let the status quote continue and I see this as a reasonable path forward."

Novelly lists "secret Ambassador Agreements, gambling revenue, the sale of the JackJumpers, integrity concerns and financial transparency" as among the major concerns he has with Kestelman's ownership of the NBL, and cites a KPMG Report that "reveals that there is a history of NBLCo calculating the Club distribution incorrectly, the significant profits made by LK Group companies from NBL related activities, discrepancies with related party transactions and opaque procurement processes which benefited LK Group entities".

"We remain fully committed to the continued and unprecedented growth and success of the NBL," Kestelman said in a statement provided to ESPN.

"The NBL is not for sale."

An ownership group led by Novelly bought the Hawks in 2020, and the American is also a shareholder in the East Asia Super League. In January, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Novelly as the next ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. He is the son of Apex Oil mogul Paul Novelly, who passed away in February.

Illawarra Hawks owner Jared Novelly has deployed a hostile takeover of Australia’s National Basketball League in an attempt to oust current league owner Larry Kestelman. Emily Barker/Getty Images)

Kestelman is a Ukrainian-born, Australian businessman who's been the majority owner of the NBL since 2015.

Tensions between the two billionaires have been brewing for some time, sources said, ultimately leading to this explosive email.

This takeover comes just days out from Game 5 of the 2025 NBL Championship Series - which features Novelly's Hawks - which tips off on Sunday in Wollongong.

Both Novelly and the NBL have been reached for comment.

The draft term sheet from Novelly proposes all 10 teams would purchase all shares of NBLCO, which each team (except for the JackJumpers) contributing $1 million each, for a total of $9 million cash payment to Kestelman. As part of the proposal, Kestelman would retain all proceeds from the sale of the JackJumpers.

The draft term sheet details an ownership structure where each team has the right to appoint one director to the board of "LeaguesCo", which is the proposed special purpose vehicle that would purchase the NBL, that all teams would have an equal share in.

As part of the proposal, Novelly offers gestures of recognition to Kestelman for his role in developing the NBL. The suggested gestures include: "providing Larry with an ongoing position (such as Honorary President) or naming a trophy or any future in-season tournament after Larry (e.g. the Larry Kestelman Cup". Novelly continued: "We consider that this would be a gesture of good-faith that would allow us and Larry to manage the public perception of the transaction".

Novelly's desire in restructuring the ownership of the NBL, he says: "...will ensure continuity in the operation of the league while the governance structure is reshaped."

The shareholders agreement proposed by Novelly would see revenue from the sale of expansion licenses be split 50/50 among 'LeaguesCo' and the league's teams. It also details how it would want "specific reserved matters" to require at least 70% approval from the board nominees of the teams.