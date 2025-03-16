Melbourne United erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure a six-point Game 3 victory over the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL Finals. (1:40)

Basketball Australia is investigating coach Justin Tatum's claims that NBL match officials don't care about Illawarra players following their management of an injury in game three of the championship series.

Tatum unleashed after the Hawks fell 83-77 to Melbourne United in Wollongong on Sunday, with Illawarra now needing to win Game 4 on Wednesday to keep their title hopes alive.

A spokesperson told AAP that Basketball Australia's Risk and Integrity Unit would look into the comments, with BA responsible for investigating postmatch incidents rather than the NBL.

Illawarra's hopes of clinching Game 3 took a heavy hit when star import Trey Kell slipped over and injured his knee on the attack as the final two minutes approached.

As Kell hobbled up the tunnel, United guard Matthew Dellavedova shot free throws up the other end of the court from the site of the injury, with the timing infuriating Tatum.

Hawks star Trey Kell went down with an apparent knee injury in Game 3. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"We're the only person that cares," Tatum said.

"We wanted to make sure he was OK, off the court before other teams attempt free throws or do anything else. We just wanted to make sure our player was OK."

Tatum was particularly frustrated given the match officials had stopped the game when Dellavedova slipped over late in the third quarter.

The whistle was immediately blown after Dellavedova landed on his tailbone and play stopped for about a minute as matchday staff cleaned sweat from the court.

Referee Chris Reid could be heard on broadcast microphones telling a confused Tatum that the game had stopped for "player safety".

Dellavedova was able to play on.

Tatum claimed it was "blatantly obvious" that match officials treated the Hawks differently from their opposition.

"They stopped the whole game and almost had a holiday to make sure he (Dellavedova) was OK," Tatum said.

"But unfortunately when Trey Kell and somebody on my team gets hurt, we can't look out after them or we can't make sure they're off the court (before play resumes).

"At the end of the day, that's just the difference of respect between Melbourne and the Hawks.

"The NBL did a good job of making sure they put the right people on there to take care of who they need to take care of."

Tatum was fined $3000 by BA earlier this season for postmatch comments that implied he was more likely to receive technical fouls than other coaches.

The NBL also investigated Tatum for a midgame comment that suggested referee Vaughan Mayberry was biased against his "kind".

Tatum was not sanctioned for that incident from the recent playoff series against South East Melbourne.

The Illawarra coach felt it was a lost cause trying to raise his concerns with the NBL.

"Who cares? Talking to them is irrelevant," he said.

"Whoever they send to officiate the game, whoever they send to commentate the game, we don't care. We just care about the Hawks."

The Hawks are unsure whether they will have to play game four without Kell, who was selected in the All-NBL First Team for a brilliant individual season.

"Hopefully everything comes back positive and he feels comfortable enough to play, but if not, it's a next-man up mentality," Tatum said.