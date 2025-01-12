Taipans NBL guard Jackson Makoi arrested

Nathan Sobey and Matt Hurt combine for 63 points to lead the South East Melbourne Phoenix to a massive victory over the Brisbane Bullets. (1:41)

The Cairns Taipans say they have been made aware that guard Jackson Makoi has been arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

The NBL club said in a statement on Sunday that the matter had been referred to the Basketball Australia integrity unit.

The Taipans added that Makoi would not be available for Sunday afternoon's away game against the Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena and the club would not provide any further comment for now.

Emily Barker/Getty Images

The NBL said in a statement it was aware of an incident involving Makoi and has been advised he has been arrested.

"As this is now a matter for the NSW police and Basketball Australia's integrity unit, the league is unable to comment further at this stage." it said.

Makoi played for South Sudan at last year's Paris Olympics and has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 11 NBL games this season.