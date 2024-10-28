Sources: SEM Phoenix CEO Tommy Greer to resign

Open Extended Reactions

Tommy Greer plans to resign as the Chief Executive Officer of the South East Melbourne Phoenix, sources told ESPN.

Greer has served as the Phoenix's CEO since the inception of the NBL franchise in 2018, serving in the position for six seasons and playing a significant role in the team's on and off-court decision-making.

Greer will continue in his role over the next few months, sources said, and work closely with Phoenix Managing Owner Romie Chaudhari on selecting his successor.

The plan is then for Greer, 40, to move into an advisory role with the Phoenix through the end of June, 2025.

South East Melbourne Phoenix CEO Tommy Greer presents Nick Kyrgios with a Phoenix jersey Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Prior to joining the Phoenix as its CEO, Greer had a long playing career, suiting up for nine seasons with the Melbourne Tigers from 2005-2014. He won two NBL championships with the Tigers (2006, 2008).

As CEO, Greer played a primary role in the Phoenix moving into the revamped State Basketball Centre, following its $132 million upgrade.

Over the six seasons under Greer's leadership, the Phoenix qualified for one postseason: the 2020-21 campaign, where they'd ultimately fall to Melbourne United in the semifinals.