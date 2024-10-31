Chance coaching Boomers in Asia Cup qualifiers

Open Extended Reactions

Jacob Chance has been temporarily appointed Boomers head coach for Australia's first matches since the Paris Olympics.

As Basketball Australia continues its search for Brian Goorjian's full-time replacement, 31-year-old Chance has been promoted from his role as the Boomers' head of video and analytics.

Jacob Chance will have a chance to explore the role as a head coach when he coaches the Boomers. Photo by Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

The Melbourne United assistant will oversee fixtures against Thailand and South Korea in the second round of qualifiers for the 2025 Asia Cup.

"Having exposure to major tournaments like the FIBA Asia Cup, World Cup, Olympics and other windows fills me with confidence for the challenge ahead," said Chance, a former assistant coach at Perth Wildcats and Tasmania JackJumpers.

Illawarra duo Will 'Davo' Hickey and Lachlan Olbrich are in line for their first Boomers caps in the matches, to be held in Thailand on November 21 and 24.

Hickey has enjoyed a particularly strong start to the NBL season at the ladder-leading Hawks, with big man Olbrich touted as a possible NBA player of the future.

Olympic bronze medallists Nick Kay, Nathan Sobey and Chris Goulding are the biggest names selected for Australia's upcoming qualifiers, for which NBA players are unavailable.

The two qualifiers will be the Boomers' first games since a disappointing quarter-final loss to Serbia in late July.

The Boomers have begun the process to find a permanent replacement for Goorjian, who stepped down after the Paris Games as planned.