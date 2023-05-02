It was an exciting three days at the 2023 NFL draft, and analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller have had some time to digest the 259 selections. So we asked them to break down the class in 22 categories, from best (and worst) picks to the top in-draft trades.

Who were the best value selections in each of the seven rounds? Which teams dominated? Which pick surprised the most? Reid and Miller tackle it all. Plus, they pick out perfect fits, Rookie of the Year predictions, standout classes, intriguing developmental prospects, undrafted free agents to know and ideal quarterback landing spots. Let's get to it, with 22 post-draft superlatives.

Jump to a superlative:

Best values in each round

Surprises | Best team classes

Rookie of the Year picks

Best trades | Five-year predictions

What was your favorite pick overall?