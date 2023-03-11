As the league calendar turns the page, NFL teams are gearing up for their next shot at contending for a title. The past few NFL offseasons have been defined by teams making splashes for big-name veteran quarterbacks, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. While some players have already inked their deals, it helps to understand the quarterback market in its entirety.

Below, Football Outsiders' Cale Clinton ranks the eight big-name quarterbacks who are available in the 2023 NFL offseason, weighing the risks and rewards for each available signal-caller. Each quarterback is ranked separately on their short-term and long-term value. Those scores are averaged and ranked in ascending order to determine the market's best options.

We refer to Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric, which takes every play during the season and compares it to a baseline adjusted for situation and opponent. This is different from DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), which gives a quarterback's performance compared to replacement level, translated into yardage. DVOA highlights value per play, while DYAR highlights total value. You can read complete explanations at these links for DYAR and DVOA.

Short-term value ranking: 2

Long-term value ranking: 1