After a week of 2023 NFL free agency moves, we still have a lot of good players unsigned and available to teams looking to fill holes. So who are the top remaining free agents? We stacked the best of the rest.

We factored in each player's age, positional value (QBs get a boost), expected future production and scheme versatility. Restricted and exclusive free agents are not included. We added a few guys who were released during free agency's first week, and we will remove players from this list as they are signed. Let's jump in, starting with a dynamic pass-catcher atop the board.

See Bowen's original top 100 list

1. Dalton Schultz, TE

2022 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age entering 2023 season: 27

Schultz's postseason production -- 12 receptions, 122 yards and three touchdowns in two games -- should erase any questions about a knee injury that slowed him earlier in the 2022 season. He's a vertical seam stretcher who can be schemed on play-action or boot to use his ability to run after the catch. He has some speed when he gets free. Plus, Schultz -- another guy who played on the franchise tag -- won't turn 27 until July.