Stephen A. Smith says Derek Carr has yet to show that he is worth the hype after agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

2023 NFL free agency officially starts March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, which coincides with the start of the new league year. Teams and free agents can begin to agree to terms on new deals before officially signing them, though. The negotiating window starts on March 13 at noon ET. We are tracking all of the action, including free agent signings, notable trades, cap-saving releases and more.

This offseason's free agency will feature a handful of top-tier quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones -- though a few of them might be franchise-tagged before the deadline (Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET), and Derek Carr already has found a new home. The free agent class is also loaded with game-changing running backs (Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard) and playmakers on defense (Javon Hargrave, Jordan Poyer and James Bradberry).

How much excitement awaits at the deadline? Which teams will be the most active? Who will be the next star to sign with a new team? And which player on the open market will be the next to break the bank with a huge new contract? Follow it all right here throughout March, with the most recent updates on top.

Monday, March 6

The Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. He is guaranteed $10.09 million for 2023 under the tag. Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and had surgery in January but is expected to be 100% before training camp.

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Monday. The Saints, who finished 7-10 last season, were among three teams, including the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, to have pursued Carr for several weeks after the Raiders allowed the veteran quarterback to talk to teams to possibly facilitate a trade.

The Rams are expected to release outside linebacker Leonard Floyd if they cannot trade him first, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Floyd has a $22 million cap hit in 2023. If the Rams cut him before June 1, they'd incur $19 million of dead money in 2023 and save just $3 million of salary cap space.

The Minnesota Vikings released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday as they work to get under the salary cap. Kendricks, 31, has spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. Last season he started all 17 games and finished with 137 tackles to lead the team.

Sunday, March 5

We asked ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler to empty their notebooks from their week in Indianapolis. They hit the quarterback market -- including the latest on Derek Carr, Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers -- free agent sleepers and some draft risers.

New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown, 37, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who underwent recent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff, has decided to return for his 17th season, his agent, Kennard McGuire, told ESPN on Sunday.

Top news from last week

The New England Patriots informed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer of their intention to release him before the start of free agency, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to use the franchise tag on reigning NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs for the 2023 season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday. The franchise tag for running backs for the 2023 season will cost $10.09 million.

At the end of the season, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said "it takes two to tango" when asked about the chances of getting a deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson this year. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said this week that Jackson is a willing dance partner.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday. The tight end franchise tag is $11.345 million.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco on Wednesday ended speculation that the organization could move on from 10-year veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason.

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere," Telesco told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Cincinnati Bengals emphatically let the rest of the NFL know that wide receiver Tee Higgins isn't on the trading block.

During his annual session at the NFL scouting combine, team executive Duke Tobin refuted any notion that the team could be interested in shopping the standout receiver this offseason. The team's longtime director of player personnel said teams haven't presented any offers, and if they did, trading Higgins wasn't a thought.

The New York Giants are "cautiously optimistic" that they can reach long-term deals with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, who are both set to become free agents and are also candidates for the franchise tag. Barkley's future remains more uncertain, but Giants general manager Joe Schoen reiterated Tuesday that Jones will return in some capacity -- whether under a new deal or the tag.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette, a key contributor in their Super Bowl LV victory. The move will happen before the start of the new league year on March 15, a source told ESPN.

The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday in a move to free up salary cap space and move on from a player who had lost his starting position.

The Washington Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz in a move that had been long expected. The move saves Washington $26.176 million on the salary cap this offseason. Wentz had two years remaining on his contract but had no guaranteed money.