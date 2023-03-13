The Houston Texans plan to sign quarterback Case Keenum to be their backup, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The addition of Keenum hints at a potential draft plan for the Texans, who have the No. 2 overall pick and could select a quarterback. The most popular quarterback options are Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

The Texans will have to wait and see which quarterback is available since the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. All signs point to the Panthers selecting a quarterback.

Keenum started his NFL career with the Texans in 2013 and started 10 games for the franchise between 2013 and 2014.

Keenum added another team to his extensive list when he was traded to the Bills last offseason from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He filled the role of Josh Allen's backup, but he didn't start a game despite Allen dealing with an elbow injury in the middle of the season.

Keenum, who turned 35 in February, appeared in two regular season games in 2022, completing 2 of 7 attempts for 8 yards.

"He's been great for me," Allen said in January of Keenum. "... Just the presence, vet presence, things that we're able to talk about. Not just X's and O's, but from leadership mentality and that type of standpoint, how to interact with certain guys."

Keenum has played for seven different franchises -- the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, Browns and the Bills -- and was successful in two starts for Cleveland in 2021. In the two wins, he completed 66.7% of passes and threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Originally undrafted out of Houston, Keenum has 64 career starts, a 62.3% career completion percentage and has thrown 78 touchdowns to 48 interceptions.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.