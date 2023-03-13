CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers took their first step toward rebuilding their defensive front by reaching an agreement with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Monday to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuttle, who grew about an hour from Charlotte in Midway and attended North Davidson High, will get a three-year deal worth $19.5 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Tuttle, who according to the team website is closer to 315 pounds, likely will play nose tackle for the Panthers, who are transitioning from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme. He had 49 tackles and two sacks last season with New Orleans, where he'd been since signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2019.

The move comes after a weekend in which the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick in April's NFL draft and restructured the deal of Shaq Thompson, who will move from outside to inside linebacker in the 3-4.