The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal to re-sign center Ethan Pocic to a three-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Browns also agreed to sign former Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year deal, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. Okoronkwo will likely replace Jadeveon Clowney as Cleveland's defensive end starter opposite Myles Garrett.

Okoronkwo is coming off a breakout season in Houston. He ranked 13th last year in pass rush win rate (19.0%) despite facing the 8th-highest double-team rate (22.6%). Okoronkwo has 9.5 career sacks, including five last season.

The Browns initially signed Pocic to a one-year deal to back up new starting center Nick Harris last year, but when Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener in Jacksonville, Pocic took over and thrived in his opportunity.

Pocic, who turns 28 in August, ranked fifth in the league among centers in pass block win rate (96.2%) and fourth among centers in run block win rate (74.6%) in 13 starts. The Browns ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards per game (146.5), as running back Nick Chubb finished third with 1,525 rushing yards.

Pocic suffered a knee injury in Week 11, which landed him on injured reserve, but he returned from the injury in December.

Before coming to Cleveland, Pocic started 40 games over five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

CBS Sports first reported that the Browns and Pocic had agreed to a contract.