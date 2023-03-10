Free agency is all about value. There's a range of players available from good to, well, not so good, but the key is finding those whose true forecasted value is less than what the market will bear for them. That's the hope, anyway.

With only days remaining before free agency commences, let's find free agents whose reputations either over or underrate them. We'll tackle one of each by position and, as always, I'll rely heavily on our quantitative metrics largely from ESPN and NFL Next Gen Stats to help in our player evaluation.

Let's dive in.

Quarterback