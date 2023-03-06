LOS ANGELES -- The Rams are expected to release outside linebacker Leonard Floyd if they cannot trade him first, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Floyd has a $22 million cap hit in 2023. If the Rams cut him before June 1, they'd incur $19 million of dead money in 2023 and save just $3 million of salary cap space.

If the Rams designate Floyd as a post-June 1 cut, it would cut the dead money to $6.5 million against the 2023 cap and save Los Angeles $15.5 million of cap space in 2023. However, the cash savings is important, too, and because the Rams have to get under the $224.8 million cap before the start of the 2023 league year on March 15, even a small savings will help. By putting the dead money on the 2023 salary cap, it also helps keep 2024 cleaner. The Rams are currently $14.8 million over the salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

In three seasons with the Rams, Floyd has 29 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Floyd signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Rams in March 2021 after playing on a one-year deal for his first season in Los Angeles. Floyd was drafted No. 9 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2016 but was released before the 2020 season, even though the team had exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.