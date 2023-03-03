Drills at the 2023 NFL combine got started on Thursday in Indianapolis, with the top defensive linemen and linebackers in the 2023 NFL draft class showcasing their skills in front of all 32 teams. Defensive backs and special teams follow on Friday (3 p.m. ET), quarterbacks and pass-catchers will be on Saturday (1 p.m. ET), and offensive lineman and running backs close things out on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Who ran well in the 40-yard dash? Who dominated in the rest of the on-field work? NFL draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller recap Day 1 of the combine workouts, evaluating the top performances from each position, picking prospects who are rising (and potentially falling) and breaking down notable under-the-radar showings. Let's get into it with a breakdown of all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium. And check out ESPN's "NFL Live" on Friday at 3 p.m. ET for more.

DAY 1: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, LINEBACKERS