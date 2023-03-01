The 2023 NFL draft is getting closer, and our analysts are building their draft boards. How do the top players at every position stack up?

We pulled together top-five rankings at every single position from our four NFL draft analysts -- Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller. How do their evaluations differ, and which players are the unanimous No. 1s at their positions? How do the analysts view C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis and the rest of the quarterback class? How does another solid wide receiver class fill out, and which schools dominate the front seven positions? Who are the top cornerbacks, and which rusher leads our analysts' running back rankings?

Get a side-by-side look at all four experts' positional breakdowns. Plus, we took each analyst's overall rankings, averaged them out and came up with a consensus top-10 ranking for the 2023 class. Who makes it onto the list? We will keep this updated right through the 2023 draft in April, so bookmark this page. But let's dive in to see where things stand at the moment.

Jump to:

QB | RB | FB | WR | TE

OT | G | C | DE | OLB

DT | ILB | CB | S | K

Top 10 consensus rankings