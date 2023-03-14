Veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum will return to the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

According to the Roster Management System, Beachum's deal is worth about $4.5 million and includes a $2.095 million signing bonus. His $1.165 million salary in 2023 is fully guaranteed, but his $1.21 million salary in 2024 is not. Beachum is eligible for a $20,000 roster bonus per game in which he's active with a maximum of $340,000 each season. His deal also includes not-likely-to-be-earned bonuses up to $1.45 million in each season for playing time.

The Cardinals also agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with Philadelphia Eagles free agent linebacker Kyzir White, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by theScore.com. White reunites with new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia last season when the linebacker posted 110 tackles in 17 games.

Beachum made headlines last week for saying Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "needs to grow up a little bit" during an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

"It's not a completed process," Beachum said during the interview. "I didn't say he lacks leadership -- I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he's going to be just fine.

"[The Cardinals] paid him for a reason -- they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you're in that position, we need you to lead more. You're the face of the franchise ... you have to lead in every single capacity."

Beachum, 33, spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals and was a model of consistently at right tackle.

He missed just two games since joining the Cardinals as a free agent in 2020. He started the other 48 games he has played in for the franchise and was the only offensive lineman to start every game last season.

Beachum signed with Arizona on a one-year deal in 2020 and then signed a two-year deal in 2021.

He has appeared in 152 games, starting 147, in 11 NFL seasons.