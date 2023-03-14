BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson have agreed to a four-year deal, a source told ESPN on Monday night.

The deal is worth $57 million, with $27.5M guaranteed.

The Browns entered free agency with defensive tackle as their biggest need, and they landed one of the top defensive ones on the market.

Tomlinson, who turned 29 in February, was a second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017. He played his first four seasons with the Giants before signing a two-year, $22 million free agent contract with the Vikings in 2021.

Over that time, Tomlinson developed a reputation as a durable and reliable interior defender who can fit into a 4-3 or 3-4 base front. He can clog up running lanes with his size and strength while using his lateral quickness to engulf ball carriers. With 13 sacks over six seasons, Tomlinson demands double-teams and provides an interior push to take away quarterbacks' throwing platforms.

Tomlinson should help Cleveland dramatically improve upon last season's second-worst run defense (-23.11 EPA). Although his 325-pound frame implies he is a natural run stopper, Tomlinson impressed the Vikings' defensive coaching staff in 2022 with his energy as a pass rusher. He ranked No. 34 among all NFL interior defensive linemen in pass rush win rate (7.3%) and had the Vikings' third-highest pressure rate (5.3%) last season.

Tomlinson started all 64 of the Giants' games between 2017 and 2020 and the first 23 of his time in Minnesota before a strained calf cost him four games during the middle of the 2022 season. He returned in time for the Vikings' playoff run, however, starting their final seven games.

Tomlinson has 288 tackles (including 26 for loss) and two forced fumbles in his career.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.