The 2023 NFL free agent class is loaded, especially at defensive line, offensive line, defensive back and running back. The franchise tag window has passed, so we have a good idea of who will be available to join new teams when the negotiation period begins Monday. (Free agency officially opens two days later on March 15, when deals can be finalized.) Some players will re-sign with their current teams before free agency, and others will be released and added to the unrestricted free agent list. But as things stand right now, we ranked the top 100 set to hit the open market.

To make the 1-100 ranking, I factored in each player's age, positional value (QBs get a boost), expected future production and scheme versatility. We also don't include restricted or exclusive free agents, for whom the original teams have the right of first refusal.

Which playmakers and impact players will land big deals? Let's jump in, with the best available players from 1 to 100. (We will update on March 13 before the negotiating period kicks off. Players officially cut after the tag deadline on March 7 that qualify for the list will be added at that point.)

Jump to the top-ranked:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

Edge | DT | ILB | CB | S

1. Orlando Brown Jr., OT

2022 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2023 season: 27

At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, Brown is a massive performer in the run game who uses his frame to compensate for average foot and body quickness in pass pro. During the 2022 regular season, he had a pass block win rate of 91.8% when blocking for Patrick Mahomes, which ranked 18th among all NFL offensive tackles. Brown played on the franchise tag in 2022 and surely is looking for a huge multiyear contract this offseason.