Philadelphia Eagles free agent linebacker T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Edwards and the Bears have agreed to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million, including $12 million in guaranteed money, a source told ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Edwards, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019 and exceeded expectations each year during his four seasons with the team.

His 159 tackles in 2022 were third most in franchise history (behind only Byron Evans, who had 184 in 1989 and 175 in 1992) and ranked seventh in the NFL last season. He added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass breakups while serving as the primary communicator for one of the top defenses in football.

Edwards can key and diagnose quickly from the second level as a stack linebacker, finishing with clean lines to the ball and playing to depth in zone coverage. His 99 solo tackles this season ranked seventh in the league.

He has 389 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in 61 games (47 starts) in his career.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.