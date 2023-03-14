Louis Riddick breaks down how the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers sets higher expectations for the Raiders in a loaded AFC West. (1:16)

New England Patriots free agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has agreed to a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move reunites Meyers with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was Meyers' offensive coordinator with the Patriots 2019-21.

It also returns Meyers to the scene of a play he'd like to forget from last season. The Raiders had a walk-off victory against the Patriots after Meyers attempted a lateral to quarterback Mac Jones only to have it picked off by Chandler Jones, who returned it 48 yards for the winning touchdown.

Meyers, 26, was an unrestricted free agent for the first time after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of NC State in 2019.

He has played in 60 career NFL regular-season games (39 starts), totaling 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. It marks the most career receptions and yards for an undrafted free agent in Patriots history.

Meyers played the 2022 season on a $3.98 million restricted free agent contract. He has proved to be an intermediate target in the pass game with outside flex and has the ability to stretch defenses on seams and deep over routes.

His initial contract with the Patriots was a three-year, $1.76 million pact that included a $10,000 signing bonus.

Six-foot-2, 200-pound Meyers, who had been recruited to NC State as a quarterback, had played wide receiver for only three seasons when he arrived in New England. He has steadily grown into the position, while also tapping his old QB skills on trick plays, as he is 4-of-4 for 88 yards, with two touchdown passes.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.