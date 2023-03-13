BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are beginning to fill some of the holes on the roster in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal on Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McGovern, 25, started 15 games for the Cowboys last season, playing left guard primarily. Rodger Saffold, the Bills starting left guard in 2022, is set to become a free agent when the league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The deal cannot be officially announced until then.

Interior offensive line is one of the areas of need for the Bills this offseason. McGovern was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2019 out of Penn State but dealt with injuries and only started 29 games in three years.

McGovern has not been great against the run with a 69.3% run block win rate in 2022. He did, however, have a 93.1% pass block win rate, and protecting quarterback Josh Allen is crucial for the Bills. Allen had his second-most career sacks in 2022 (33). McGovern also provides depth at center and has played fullback.

This is the second straight year the Cowboys have lost their starting left guard in free agency to an AFC East team. Connor Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and the Cowboys received a 2023 compensatory pick for him last week. They could receive a 2024 compensatory pick for McGovern depending on how free agency shakes out.

NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.