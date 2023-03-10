NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are releasing center Ben Jones, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Releasing Jones saves the Titans $3.7 million in salary-cap space, though they will be stuck with $4.6 million in dead money.

After signing with the Titans as a free agent in 2016, Jones started 96 out of 97 games for Tennessee over the next six seasons but then played in only 12 games in 2022 while being chosen for his first Pro Bowl.

Jones, 33, suffered two concussions last season, the second of which landed him on injured reserve Dec. 22.

He is the fifth veteran player -- a list that includes longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan -- to be released by the Titans, who have shed $41.4 million in cap space. Tennessee is also expected to release veteran outside linebacker Bud Dupree when the new league year starts Wednesday, which will clear up an additional $9.5 million in cap space.