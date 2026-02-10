Rams' Rob Havenstein retires after 11 NFL seasons

Stephen A. Smith is keeping his faith in Sean McVay and the Rams after their NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks. (1:20)

LOS ANGELES -- Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.

"11 years, 150+ starts, 4 time captain, 4 NFC West Championships, 2 NFC Championships and 1x Super Bowl Champion. What a ride it's been! I can look back on my career and smile knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love," he wrote on Instagram. "In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL."

Havenstein, a 2015 second-round pick, was the longest-tenured Rams player, spending all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the team.

Havenstein, a team captain for the past four seasons, started at right tackle for the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Havenstein, 33, started seven games for the Rams during the 2025 season, missing time with an ankle injury. He was designated to return from injured reserve during the playoffs but was ruled out before the NFC Championship Game.