NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans plan to release outside linebacker Bud Dupree at the start of the new league year next week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Titans can't release Dupree until March 15, when the new league year begins, because of his remaining guaranteed salary.

The move will save the Titans $9.35 million against their salary cap. Dupree was set to hold a $17 million cap hit if he remained with Tennessee in 2023. Once Dupree's release becomes official, the Titans will have around $23 million in cap space at the start of the free agency period.

The Titans signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $35 million in guarantees in 2021. Injuries slowed Dupree during his time in Tennessee. Dupree posted seven sacks in 22 games over two seasons.

Although his personal stats don't directly show it, his presence on the field was felt by his teammates. Defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons (8.5 sacks) and Denico Autry (9 sacks) along with outside linebacker Harold Landry (12 sacks) posted career-high sack totals in their first season on the field with Dupree.

"He's a big-time player," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "Obviously he's battled some injuries. But when he's out there, he brings the juice and energy."

Dupree, 30, played 430 defensive snaps for the Titans last season. He posted 9 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games.