Darius Slay was never officially released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Pro Bowl cornerback is "expected to stay with the Eagles. It's not final, but that's the way it is looking right now."

On Wednesday night, Slay indicated in a tweet that he would be returning.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

Slay, who turned 32 in January, is entering the final year of his three-year, $50 million deal. He was slated to make a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of over $26 million, per Spotrac.

The Eagles acquired Slay from the Detroit Lions in 2020 in exchange for a third- and a fifth-round pick. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two years and had three interceptions and 14 passes defended this past season.

He was a key part of a defense that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game), helping Philadelphia to a 14-3 regular season mark en route to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Slay has 26 interceptions, 133 passes defended and 533 tackles in his career.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.