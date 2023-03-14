TAMPA, Fla. -- In a continuation of a roster purge to save salary cap space, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Bucs are trading Mason and a seventh-round pick (No. 230) to the Texans for a sixth-round pick (No. 179) in the 2023 NFL draft, according to a source.

The Texans made an additional move on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday signing receiver Noah Brown, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Brown set career highs in catches (43), receiving yards (555) and touchdowns (3) for the Cowboys last season.

The Bucs were planning on releasing Mason if there were no trade partners. He had a $9.58 million salary cap hit in 2023. The move saves the Bucs $5.27 million in salary cap space in 2023. The Bucs will absorb a cap hit of $4.3 million in the process. The move also saves the Bucs $1.08 million in cap space in 2024, 2025 and 2026, which were all voidable years in Mason's contract.

Mason, 29, had a 92.7% pass block win rate in 2022, surrendering 3.0 total sacks on the year. He was also one of the better run blockers for a struggling Bucs ground game, with a 70.1% run block win rate.

The Bucs had traded for Mason just one year ago, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots to reunite quarterback Tom Brady with one of his trusted protectors after the departures of Alex Cappa in free agency and Ali Marpet due to retirement.

The move leaves the Bucs with vacancies at left tackle (following the release of longtime starter Donovan Smith) as well as starting right guard. The Bucs also still need a quarterback to compete with Kyle Trask, their only signal-caller on the roster.

Two weeks ago, the Bucs were $55 million over the salary cap. After releasing Smith, running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate, restructuring contracts for defensive tackle Vita Vea, wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis III and center Ryan Jensen, and working out an agreement with wide receiver Russell Gage to take a pay cut, the Bucs were able to get below the $224.8 million threshold.

However, on Monday they agreed to re-sign cornerback Jamel Dean to a four-year, $52 million deal ($26 million guaranteed), and on Tuesday they reached a one-year deal to bring back offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, a source told Fowler. Stinnie's contract will be worth up to $2.5 million, the source said.

All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to become cap compliant.