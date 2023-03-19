Field Yates weighs in on whether DeMeco Ryans' background as a defensive coordinator could affect the Texans' strategy with the No. 12 pick. (0:43)

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL after agreeing to a three-year, $75 million extension, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus with $50 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees, sources said.

In December, Tunsil told ESPN that he wanted to "reset the market" and become the highest-paid offensive tackle. Now the seven-year veteran accomplishes that feat by surpassing San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who has made $23.01 million per season since 2021 on his six-year, $138.06 million extension that included $55.1 million fully guaranteed.

This is the second time Tunsil has received a contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive tackle. In 2020, he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Texans.

The latest extension comes off a season in which Tunsil, 28, was named a Pro Bowler for the third time and finished third among left tackles in All-Pro voting behind the New York Giants' Andrew Thomas and Williams.

Tunsil's production last season ranked among the best in the NFL as he anchored an offensive line that allowed 38 sacks, 14th fewest in the league. His pass block win rate (91.9%) was 17th among offensive tackles, as he allowed only one sack (tied for second fewest) and 17 pressures (sixth fewest).

With the Texans likely to select a rookie quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, it made sense for the team to extend Tunsil to protect the potential newcomer's blind side.

The extension comes on the same day that the Texans agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys for a pair of draft picks, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.