The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with linebacker David Long Jr., a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

In four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Long had 26 career starts, including 12 in 2022 before he landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in December. He finished the season with 86 tackles (52 solo), seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two interceptions -- all career highs.

Long, 26, joined the Titans as a sixth-round draft pick out of West Virginia in 2019 after being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. As a rookie, Long played in 14 regular-season games and three postseason contests, including one start in a 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Long is a high-energy player who finds the ball whenever he's on the field and made an instant impact on third downs for the Titans.

He has 230 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in his career.

The Dolphins also reached an agreement on a two-year deal to bring back linebacker Duke Riley, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.