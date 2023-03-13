The Denver Broncos made three moves to improve their offensive line for new head coach Sean Payton on Monday.

San Francisco 49ers free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey and Baltimore Ravens free agent guard Ben Powers plan to sign with the team, sources told ESPN.

McGlinchey agreed to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Powers agreed to a four-year contract worth $52 million, including $28.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Later in the day, the Broncos gave tight end Chris Manhertz a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $3.34 million guaranteed, his agent told Schefter. Manhertz, 30, had six catches for 42 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The Broncos are also expected to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham as Russell Wilson's backup, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. Stidham, who spent last season with the division rival Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to receive a two-year deal worth $10 million, sources confirmed to Legwold.

After missing 12 games in 2021 with a torn quadriceps, McGlinchey started every game for the 49ers last season and posted the second-best pass block win rate of his career (89.6%) and a career-best 81.3% run block win rate, which ranked fifth overall among all tackles. He is a strong edge blocker who wins with angles and his ability to get off the ball, and he has the lower-body flexibility to match speed off the edge.

Powers, 26, is a two-year starting left guard who improved as much as anyone on the Ravens' roster over that span. At the end of the 2022 season, general manager Eric DeCosta said Powers had a "phenomenal" season and predicted that Powers would be sought after in free agency.

In 2022, Powers led Baltimore with 1,096 snaps, becoming the only Ravens player to participate in every offensive play. He was known for his discipline, getting flagged for just one penalty. He also played his best football in close quarters, where he can use his power at the point of attack.

Powers was a big reason the Ravens ranked No. 2 in the NFL in rushing last season. His run block win rate of 78.8% was second best among guards who played at least 200 snaps. Powers trailed only the Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson, who made the Pro Bowl.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Powers was on the roster bubble for the first three years of his career. But he ended up starting 36 games in his four-year career for Baltimore, which had one of the best offensive lines in the league last season.

Stidham was a fourth-round draft selection by the New England Patriots in the 2019 draft and has started two games in his career -- both for the Raiders last season when the Derek Carr stepped away from the team. He replaced Brett Rypien, a restricted free agent the Broncos did not tender an offer to.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Jamison Hensley and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.