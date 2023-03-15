Adam Schefter explains why the Panthers made a deal with the Bears to trade up for the No. 1 pick. (2:08)

The Carolina Panthers have reached a four-year, $25 million deal with running back Miles Sanders, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The team announced an agreement was reached but did not reveal its terms.

Sanders, 25, is coming off a career year for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time after racking up 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground for the 14-3 Eagles. He became the first Eagles running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

The Panthers had made re-signing D'Onta Foreman a priority prior to free agency, but with no agreement, they moved on to Sanders -- although bringing back Foreman has not been ruled out, a league source said.

Sanders ranks third among running backs in rushing average (5.1 yards per carry) since 2021 (minimum 250 attempts), behind only Tony Pollard (5.34) and Nick Chubb (5.25).

A second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL draft, Sanders posted 3,708 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns over four seasons in Philadelphia. Limited by injuries during parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he appeared in 57 of a possible 66 regular-season games.

He competed collegiately at Penn State, where he played behind Saquon Barkley for two seasons. When Sanders got the lead role in 2018, he erupted for 1,413 scrimmage yards and nine TDs.

Also on Wednesday, the Panthers agreed to terms with DeShawn Williams, the former Denver Broncos defensive tackle who started 15 games last season for coordinator Ejiro Evero, now the coordinator at Carolina who is putting in the same 3-4 scheme.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tim McManus, David Newton and Adam Schefter contributed to this report.