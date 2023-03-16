Running back James Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots that has a maximum value of $8 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson, 24, became an unrestricted free agent when the New York Jets decided not to tender him an offer for the 2023 season.

The 5-foot-9, 219-pound Robinson projects as a complement to top running back Rhamondre Stevenson, which was a role previously held by Damien Harris, who is an unrestricted free agent.

The Jets acquired Robinson last season in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars after starter Breece Hall sustained a season-ending torn ACL. Robinson rushed for 85 yards in four games and had a touchdown reception.

He rushed for a combined 425 yards and had five total TDs between the two teams last season.

Robinson burst on the scene as an undrafted rookie in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards and scoring 10 total touchdowns in his debut season with the Jaguars.

In three NFL seasons, the undrafted rookie has rushed for 2,262 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.

In addition to his rushing production in his first two NFL seasons, Robinson totaled 80 receptions for 566 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots have traditionally placed an emphasis on running backs who are also reliable pass-catchers.

