The New England Patriots are expected to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last month, will make $22.5 million over the first two years of the deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster tweeted Wednesday that he is excited for his "next chapter in New England." He also tweeted thanks to the Chiefs for "giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life."

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Smith-Schuster joins DeVante Parker (6-3, 219), Kendrick Bourne (6-1, 190) and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton (6-2, 182) at the top of New England's depth chart.

The departure in free agency of Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders was tied to New England's pursuit of Smith-Schuster. The Patriots didn't make a strong push to retain Meyers and now land Smith-Schuster for similar overall financial terms to what Meyers agreed to in Las Vegas.

Smith-Schuster, 26, played last season with Kansas City after five with the Steelers. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and added 10 more receptions in three postseason games, including seven in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles.

Smith-Schuster is best utilized as a physical slot target who can work the dirty areas of the field, though the Chiefs flexed him out wide at times to scheme him open. He joined the Steelers as a second-round draft pick in 2017 from USC and averaged 65 catches per season with Pittsburgh.

