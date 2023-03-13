Max Kellerman shares his top five AFC teams that pose the biggest threat to the Chiefs going forward. (1:39)

Which AFC team is the biggest threat to the Chiefs? (1:39)

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor reached an agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal -- including $60 million guaranteed -- with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

It is unclear where on the Chiefs' line Taylor will play, but Kansas City could lose starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is an unrestricted free agent.

Taylor, 25, showed marked improvement in the 2022 season when he was considered the Jacksonville Jaguars' most consistent offensive lineman. That coincided with the arrival of offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

After giving up a league-high 40 sacks and posting the 56th-best pass block win rate as an offensive tackle (84.5%) from 2019 to 2021, Taylor gave up only six sacks and finished 37th in pass block win rate among offensive tackles (88.8%) this past season.

At 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, Taylor has the ability to mirror speed and handle power rushers who try to test him on the interior.

Taylor hasn't missed a game since the Jaguars drafted him 35th overall in 2019, though he had to win a training camp competition with Walker Little -- the 45th overall pick in 2021 -- to keep his starting job in 2022.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.