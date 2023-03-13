Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton plans to sign with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN.

Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million, including $22.5 million guaranteed, the source said.

Adding Sutton is the Lions' first big free agent splash of the offseason as they continue to try and fix a defense that allowed 7.94 passing yards per pass attempt by opponents, which ranked 31st in the NFL. He is expected to be the No. 1 corner as well as a major help with consistency as former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah has battled injuries and on-field struggles in his first few seasons.

The Lions also agreed to re-sign linebacker Alex Anzalone to a three-year deal worth $18.75 million, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Anzalone led the team in total tackles with 125, starting in all 17 games this past season. It marked the first 100-yard tackle season of his career. Additionally, he logged a career-best seven tackles for loss with six passes defended. He originally joined the Lions in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent after spending four years in New Orleans.

With Joe Haden's departure before the 2022 season, Sutton was the veteran of the Steelers' cornerback group, and he showed his leadership with a career-high three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Though he isn't the same kind of lockdown corner as Haden or other No. 1 cornerbacks around the league, Sutton, who turned 28 in February, is especially valuable for his versatility. He spent most of his time on the outside in 2022, but he also has the capability of lining up in the slot when needed.

He's a scheme-versatile corner who can find the ball in zone coverage or stick to wide receivers in man, with the transition speed to close on throws.

Sutton spent most of his first four seasons in the slot but moved into a full-time starter role on the outside in 2021 after signing a two-year, $9 million contract. That season, he had a career-high four tackles for loss.

The 2017 third-round pick out of Tennessee has 8 interceptions, 8 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits in six seasons in 84 career games with the Steelers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Matt Bowen contributed to this report.