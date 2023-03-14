The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

A Pro Bowl alternate, Brendel also drew interest from the New York Jets, according to a source.

Brendel, 30, took over as the 49ers' starting center in 2022 and started every game, posting a pass block win rate of 91% and a run block win rate of 72.3%.

After making a trio of starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Brendel played only six offensive snaps in the following three seasons. But the Niners figured they had a starting-caliber center when they let him apprentice behind Alex Mack in 2021.

Brendel entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before seeing regular-season game action with the Dolphins and then landing in San Francisco.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.