BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills open the 2023 NFL regular season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

Before the Bills welcome New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the AFC East, the team will head back to Pittsford, New York, for training camp and to get the lead-up to the season underway. While the level of offseason hype may be different from last year outside of the building, this is an organization with high expectations, and there are limited open roster spots on a talented team.

Position battles at middle linebacker and No. 2 corner will be important, and the offense will work towards taking a step forward in Ken Dorsey's second year as coordinator. Everyone is expected to be present after Stefon Diggs missed most of the offseason work.

Here's a 53-man roster projection: