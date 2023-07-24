INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts' roster has undergone some significant changes since last season's tumultuous 4-12-1 season that resulted in the firing of coach Frank Reich.

This season, under new coach Shane Steichen, Indianapolis will look different at some key spots. The Colts added a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft (Anthony Richardson); given a new defensive end a $24 million contract (Sam Ebukam) and signed the top place-kicker in free agency (Matt Gay).

Here's what the Colts' 2023 53-man roster might look like: