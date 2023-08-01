We're now through a full week of 2023 NFL training camp practices, as teams around the league ramp up and get ready for preseason action. National reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler hit the road with stops at 15 teams' camps over the course of two weeks, talking to players, coaches, execs and scouts along the way. Dan went out West, hitting Colorado before a turn through Washington and eventually California. Jeremy started off in Florida but will also run up the East Coast a bit before hitting a few additional spots in the Midwest.

The first four stops are down -- Tampa Bay, Seattle, Miami and Denver -- so they compiled everything they have heard and learned so far. How does each team look in the early-going? Which players have stood out? How are quarterbacks and coaches in new towns settling in? Here's the latest from each team's camp, including useful fantasy nuggets to know.

Note: This file will be updated periodically in early August as our reporters hit new cities along their trips. Most recent stops are on top.

Fowler's notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp