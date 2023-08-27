METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 at Caesar's Superdome.

The Saints don't have many questions at the top of their roster except for what to do about veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, who rejoined the team in July after several years away. Do the Saints stick with the 36-year-old tight end or go with a younger player?

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz has been challenged this summer by rookie Blake Grupe, while rookie quarterback Jake Haener has put in a lot of nice work. That's probably not enough for the Saints to only keep two quarterbacks on the roster, however.