The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Detroit Lions visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Will the Chiefs go back to the Super Bowl? Which teams have the best offensive and defensive units? Which sleeper teams could make the push for the playoffs? To raise (or temper) expectations, I put together a complete breakdown of predictions and projections for the upcoming season.

My annual guide has everything you need to know for this season, including which teams are likely to score the most points, which defenses will allow the least and which X factors will decide the standings. I also stacked my team-by-team power rankings and unit grades, and made predictions for the playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII. Here's what to expect for the 2023 season, starting with what I consider the biggest storyline to follow.

Jump ahead to:

Schedule: Easiest | Toughest

Offense projections: Best | Worst

Defense projections: Best | Worst

X factors | Power rankings

Super Bowl pick | Unit rankings

The biggest storyline

Can anyone in the AFC overtake the Kansas City Chiefs?