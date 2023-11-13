Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE -- There was pretty much only one thing that went wrong for the 49ers on Sunday. Late in the game and up 27-3 on the Jaguars, they were trying their darndest to get running back Christian McCaffrey a touchdown, and they just couldn't get it done. McCaffrey entered the game on an NFL-record-tying streak of 17 straight games with at least one touchdown. But sole possession of the record was not meant to be. Instead, it was fullback Kyle Juszczyk who got the final score of the game -- the fourth different 49ers player to score in the 34-3 win over Jacksonville.

"Yeah, I suck," McCaffrey joked after the game. "Everybody on offense scored but me."

It was a day to laugh and exhale for the 49ers, who had lost three games in a row to drop to 5-3 ahead of their Week 9 bye. They needed a win -- and a big, decisive road win against one of the hottest teams in the league was the perfect medicine. "Those three games, that wasn't us," linebacker Fred Warner said. "We needed to get back to playing 49er football and being proud of what we put on tape, and today we did that."

It was an impressive enough victory to earn the 49ers the coveted top spot in the overreactions column, in which we judge some of the biggest potential takeaways off the Week 10 slate of games.

Jump to:

49ers are the NFC favorites?

Four AFC North teams in the playoffs?

Top NFC quarterback is Prescott?

Winston over Carr in New Orleans?

Murray is still the Cards' QB of the future?

The 49ers are back to being the NFC favorites