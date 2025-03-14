Open Extended Reactions

Add another 3-point milestone to Stephen Curry's résumé.

Early in the game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors star swished a shot to become the first player in NBA history with 4,000 career 3-pointers. He entered the matchup two away from the mark.

Curry reached the figure with 8:19 left in the third quarter with an assist from Warriors guard Moses Moody.

4,000 3-POINTERS AND COUNTING...



STEPH CURRY, IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kS6sqJRjzW — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025

The four-time NBA champion has now sunk multiple 3-pointers in 18 straight games, the longest active streak among available players, according to ESPN Research. Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller has an active streak of 20 games, but he is out for the season because of an injury.

The only other player in NBA history with 3,000 career 3-pointers is LA Clippers guard James Harden.