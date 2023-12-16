Open Extended Reactions

We're into the final month of the 2023 NFL regular season and we're sure you are fully prepared for the loaded Week 15 slate. But just in case you need last-minute intel, our NFL analysts have you covered.

First, analytics writer Seth Walder breaks down five stat trends that could be pivotal this weekend. Fantasy football writer Eric Moody runs through five players who are rostered in under 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues and can be picked up and started in a jam this weekend. That's followed by NFL analyst Matt Bowen making five predictions about how things could play out, including player props. Finally, insider Jeremy Fowler gives the latest buzz, rumors and news you might have missed.

Jump to a topic:

Stat trends | Fantasy sleepers

Predictions | Latest buzz

Walder: Five key stat trends that could determine the winners

Does Justin Fields have any hope against the excellent Browns defense?