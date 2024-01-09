Open Extended Reactions

By the time we get to this point in the NFL season, you think you know what you need to know about the 14 playoff teams. After all, we've seen each of them play 17 games while weathering injuries, quarterback changes, losing streaks, winning streaks, etc. So we feel pretty confident we know these teams ... but do we really?

The other things that harden over a 17-game season are incorrect assumptions. If a team develops a reputation, it can stick, even as evidence sneakily piles up in the background to dispute those claims. Add in the fact that a decent chunk of the audience is watching a lot more closely this time of year and might not have been paying attention to the trends and tendencies we track weekly throughout the NFL season, and you get some myths that need busting.

So each season on the eve of the NFL playoffs -- with some help from my friend and esteemed ESPN researcher Paul "Hembo" Hembekides -- I like to try to bust some of the myths you might have tricked yourself into believing about the playoff field. Here is one for each of the 14 postseason teams.

Jump to a team:

BAL | BUF | CLE | DAL | DET | GB | HOU

KC | LAR | MIA | PHI | PIT | SF | TB

NFC

The myth: Brock Purdy's numbers are inflated by the Niners' run-after-catch ability