          NFL wild-card playoff game-plan keys: How every team can win

          • Matt Bowen, ESPN Staff WriterJan 12, 2024, 12:00 PM
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
          Twelve of the 14 NFL playoff teams are in action on wild-card weekend and look to advance to the divisional round. How can each team get it done? We mapped out game-planning keys to victory.

          We focused on personnel matchups, scheme advantages, coaching tendencies and what we see on the game tape to come up with one crucial issue for all 12 teams this weekend. Additionally, we included game projections from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Here's how every team can win and move onto the next round of the playoffs.

          (5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans

          When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
          ESPN BET: CLE -2
          FPI prediction: CLE, 50.5%

          How the Browns can beat the Texans